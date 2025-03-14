Yankees' World Series odds take significant hit following crushing Gerrit Cole injury

The New York Yankees' World Series odds took a massive hit following news of Gerrit Cole’s devastating injury. Cole, the Yankees ace, has undergone Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be gone for the entire 2025 season.

Cole reported feeling discomfort in his pitching elbow following his Feb. 28 preseason start. Cole reportedly felt “concerned” about the situation, alerting the team. It was later determined that Cole required Tommy John and would not be available for the remainder of the season.

The NY Post reported New York’s World Series odds dropping after news of Cole’s crushing injury hit.

The caption read:

"It’s getting close to panic button time for the New York Yankees."

With the Yanks down their ace, there is a significant degree of uncertainty regarding their odds to win the World Series. As the NY Post noted, BetMGM Sportsbook dropped the Yanks from +800 to +900 to win the Fall Classic.

Similarly, ESPNBet dropped the Bronx Bombers from +700 to +850. BetMGM significantly dropped New York's chances of making the playoffs from -410 to -220.

Cole's loss now casts a doubt over the Yanks, as other stars like Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Gil are also on the shelf. While the Bombers are still talented enough to make the postseason, optimism has curbed regarding their chances of winning their first championship since 2009.

Yankees' Gerrit Cole committed to getting back on the field

The devasting blow to Gerrit Cole and the Yankees has left the entire organization in shock. Despite the untimely setback, Cole is determined to get back on the mound and help his team win.

Gerrit Cole expressed his determination in an IG post:

“From the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn't changed -- I still believe in it, and I'm more determined than ever to achieve it.”

Cole’s words encapsulate his desire to win and be a meaningful contributor to the Yanks’ success. He concluded:

“I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound—stronger than ever.”

The prognosis is for Cole to return to the mound at some point in 2026. In the meantime, the Yankees will hopefully manage Cole’s absence as they pursue the team’s first World Series championship in nearly two decades.

