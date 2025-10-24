Yariel Rodriguez’s wife Gaby highlights World Series prep with custom nail art nod to husband and Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Gaby, posted her nail art images on Instagram to show her excitement for the World Series. The Blue Jays reached their first ALCS since 1993 by defeating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7. Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers will take place on Friday at the Rogers Centre.Gaby shared an Instagram story showcasing her hand with a World Series-themed nail art design. The nails were painted bright red, while the accent nails highlighted the Blue Jays logo. &quot;World Series Nails,&quot; Gaby captioned her story.(Image Source-Gaby Rodriguez-Instagram)In January 2024, Rodriguez signed a five-year, $32 million contract with the Blue Jays. Rodriguez expressed his gratitude:&quot;There was a lot of satisfaction. I mean, after all that work, that long journey from Cuba and Japan, all that I went through, it felt great — rewarding after all that. And I was very grateful for the fans, too, for their support.&quot;Yariel Rodriguez’s wife, Glady, marked his ALDS achievementOn October 9, Gaby shared Instagram images highlighting ALDS Game 4 against the New York Yankees. The game was at Yankee Stadium and the Blue Jays eliminated the Yankees with a 5-2 victory.Gaby wore a blue tank top featuring 'YROD 29' in bold letters and paired it with a denim jacket and jeans, while Rodriguez wore his black ALCS Blue Jays uniform. &quot;Thank you Father God for so many blessings!!! ALDS champions,&quot; an English translation of Gaby's Spanish caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodriguez replied with a heartfelt reaction:&quot;I love you, my love,&quot; an English translation of the Spanish caption.(Image Source-Gaby Rodriguez-Instagram)In January 2024, Yariel Rodriguez proposed to her and Gaby shared a clip of the proposal on Instagram. The post features Rodriguez on his knee with an engagement ring.&quot;I say yes 💍 the best way to start 2024,&quot; Gaby wrote in the caption.The couple tied the knot in February 2024 and have been together since. Gaby will be rooting for her husband when they play the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.