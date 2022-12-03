Yasiel Puig: A timeline of the former Dodgers star's illegal gambling trial

When Yasiel Puig burst into the league nearly a decade ago, he was touted as a player of the future. However, he now faces allegations of illegal betting that could place the former All-Star in prison.

Throughout his career, controversy followed Yasiel Puig. In 2013, he was charged with reckless driving and speeding in Tennessee. In 2021, allegations from a woman surfaced claiming that he had assaulted her in the bathroom during a 2018 Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center. Puig settled the matter out of court, but was later revealed to be nearly completely insolvent.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Yasiel Puig will no longer plead guilty to a charge of lying to federal investigators about his involvement in an illegal gambling operation Yasiel Puig will no longer plead guilty to a charge of lying to federal investigators about his involvement in an illegal gambling operation https://t.co/69OifxCLzI

In November 2022, allegations of illegal sports betting surfaced against the player. According to the New York Times, Puig had placed $282,900 in the first half of 2019. As evidenced by the scandals that rocked the career of legend Pete Rose, it is illegal for pro baseball players to bet on sports.

Despite originally submitting a guilty plea, Puig has changed his mind and has since pled not guilty and will face trial in Los Angeles on January 10th. If convicted, he could face up to 5 years in federal prison for dealing in these nefarious activities.

Born in Cuba, Puig signed a seven-year deal worth $42 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international free agent in 2012. At 6'2 and 240 lbs, Puig was seen as a stocky outfielder who could hit for power.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis What do Yasiel Puig and The Godfather from WWE have in common? Hose. What do Yasiel Puig and The Godfather from WWE have in common? Hose. https://t.co/hyYUI78w7u

And hit he did. Yasiel Puig hit 19 home runs and 42 RBIs in his first season with the Dodgers in 2012. In addition to his offense, he hit .319, helping him finish second in league voting for the NL MVP Award, eventually losing out to Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals.

Puig went on to play 5 more seasons with the Dodgers. However, his value in the eyes of the team began to diminish. 2015 was a career-worst season for him. After injuries began to pile up, the Dodgers dealt Puig to the Cincinnati Reds in December 2018.

He had the worst hitting season of his career in 2019 with the Reds, hitting only .252, the worst average of his career. In December 2021, Puig had had enough of the MLB and decided to sign with the Kiwom Heroes of the South Korean Pro League.

Yasiel Puig's career is in shambles

Puig was meant to be one of the newest and brightest stars when he joined the MLB. However, his conduct since then has rendered him virtually untouchable by any team. He serves as a cautionary tale of how not to conduct yourself as an MLB baseball player.

