Legendary sports commentator Bob Costas is not a favorite of radio host Mike Francesa. Evidently, the feelings were mutual as Francesa received a rebuke from Costas for his criticism of the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians ALDS broadcast.

Costas appeared on “The Ken Carman Show” with Anthony Lima to discuss the ALDS Game 5 finale on Tuesday. The legendary play-by-play commentator was questioned about the negative feedback he has received throughout the series.

Costas, who does not use Twitter, claimed he largely disregards his detractors but Francesa's remarks seemed to focus his attention. Although the Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer omitted Francesa's name in his response to Lima's query, he said:

"Yes, everybody from Sacramento to Bangor, Maine knows who Aaron Judge is this year, but what about other factors within it? I think if you don’t set the stage and frame it a little bit, then the casual fan isn’t drawn in as much and they don’t understand the dynamics of the series.”

Mike Francesa slams Bob Costas for call of #Yankees-Guardians series

In the winner-take-all Game 5 of the division series on Tuesday, the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5 -1.

"Let’s roll. #RepBX" - New York Yankees

Francesa is the host of a sports radio talk show. He co-created Mike and the Mad Dog with Chris Russo in 1989. It was one of the most popular sports-talk radio shows in American history and ran until 2008.

According to Mike Francesa, Bob Costas "won't shut up" during Yankees and Guardians ALDS coverage

Francessa criticized Costas for making everything into a narrative and a history lesson.

“We don’t need a history lesson every two seconds! Everybody’s a Yankee fan, they have Yankee history, they understand Yankee history! They know it backwards and forwards! This is not a history class. It’s a baseball game. Be quiet! Do the game. He’s driving everybody crazy.”

Sportscaster Costas spent a significant amount of time with NBC Sports from 1980 to 2019. He was the prime-time host of 12 Olympic Games from 1988 to 2016 and has won 28 Emmys for his efforts. He presently works for Turner Sports, doing studio and play-by-play work for the MLB on TBS.

He also works for MLB Network, where he provides play-by-play and once co-hosted the Studio 42 interview program with Bob Costas.

