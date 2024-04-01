Yohan Ramirez Suspension: Mets pitcher receives three-game suspension for throwing at Rhys Hoskins

Major League Baseball suspended Yohan Ramirez of the New York Mets for three games for throwing a high pitch to Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers during a game on Saturday.

Ramirez came in as a relief pitcher in the seventh inning, with the Brewers ahead by four. With two outs and a runner on first, his first pitch to Hoskins went high and behind the batter's head. The home plate umpire signaled a clear intentional throw, sparking rage in the Brewers' dugout. Manager Pat Murphy protested angrily with the umpires, resulting in Ramirez's ejection.

"I was trying to throw my sinker inside, and sometimes when I try to get it too in, the ball just runs, honestly. With this type of weather, I don't have the grip that I'm accustomed to having. At that point, the ball just ran. But I wasn't trying to hit him," said Ramirez, according to Bleacher Report.

On Friday, the Mets' Jeff McNeil reacted to a slide by Rhys Hoskins that had hit his leg awkwardly. Hoskins was even booed for this the whole match. These events led to both teams emptying their dugouts. After the match, Hoskins said he had no idea what McNeil was upset about.

"He just seems to be complaining when things aren't going well. I think that's kind of one of those moments. Maybe lost in the heat of the game," said Hoskins in an interview after Friday's game.

While a competitive spirit is important, players and teams must prioritize safety and prevent behaviors that may result in injury. The league's disciplinary actions are a reminder that such behavior will not be accepted.

Beyond Ramirez's wild pitch, Hoskins blasted the New York Mets

Although Rhys Hoskins was being booed most of the time by the spectators watching the game at Citi Field on Saturday, he showed everyone what he’s capable of.

In the second game of the season for the Brewers, he hit a two-run single and this season's first home run (388 feet; 107.4 mph exit velocity).

The Milwaukee Brewers won the game against the New York Mets 7-6.

