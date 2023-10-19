Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has been on a tear this postseason and has uplifted the defending champions to the NLCS round. This has led to many analysts praising the Astros star for his clutch performances in October baseball.

MLB Columnist Bob Nightengale recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to heap praise for the left-handed hitter. In his tweet, he simply acknowledged Alvarez's postseason performances and named him "Mr. October":

"Hello Mr. October, Yordan Alvarez."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Even in today's Game 3 against the Texas Rangers, he has already driven in two runs and scored a run off one hit until now. The Astros' offense which was been lackluster in the first two games of the ALCS is ignited once again as they carry an 8-4 lead going to the bottom of the eighth innings.

In the 2023 regular season, he batted hit .293, recording 120 hits, 31 home runs, 97 RBIs and 77 runs scored in 114 games this season.

Houston is trailing 0-2 against the Rangers in the ALCS so far and would like to cut that lead in half by winning Game 3 at Globe Life Field.

Yordan Alvarez's postseason career

The Cuban hitter is a two-time All-Star (2022, 2023), a World Series champion (2022), ALCS MVP (2021), won a Silver Slugger Award (2022) and AL Rookie of the Year (2019). Moreover, he also earned his way through three All-MLB Teams.

On numerous occasions, he has risen to the occasion for the Houston Astros in the postseason. In one such instance where he won the ALCS MVP in 2021, he batted .522 with 12 hits, a homer, six RBIs and seven runs scored in six games in the 2021 ALCS.

Prior to Thursday's game at Globe Life Field against the Rangers, Yordan Alvarez had batted .391 with nine hits, six home runs, eight RBIs, and 10 runs scored in six games of the 2023 postseason.

Overall, in his postseason career, he has batted .267 with 50 hits, 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 53 games.