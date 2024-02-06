Yordan Alvarez Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Astros slugger in 2024?

Yordan Alvarez has quickly become one of the best hitters in the MLB. Since his debut in the majors back in 2019, the Houston Astros slugger has been as elite a hitter as anyone in the game. A two-time All-Star and American League MVP Finalist, it appears to simply be a matter of time before he finally wins one of his own.

The Houston Astros slugger is coming off yet another strong season, posting a .293 batting average with 31 home runs and 97 RBIs. As impressive as his 2023 season was, the fact that his numbers have remained elite and consistent over the past three seasons might be more of an accomplishment.

This level of consistency has not only made Alvarez one of the MLB's true superstars, but also a juggernaut for fantasy baseball. Alvarez's elite home run power coupled with his on-base skills make him one of the safest picks in fantasy baseball.

So, should fantasy managers expect more of the same in 2024, and how early should they target the Astros slugger?

Yordan Alvarez is a lock for the first round in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

The consensus number one overall pick in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts is Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, with superstars such as Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, and Freddie Freeman all likely the next ones off the board. This is where Alvarez could enter the picture.

While the Houston Astros slugger is one of the best pure hitters in the MLB, he is nearly a zero in terms of stolen bases. This is one of the major reasons why Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr. will be two of the first players selected.

That being said, aside from stolen bases, Yordan Alvarez has proven time and time again that he is one of the most talented hitters in baseball. He should be a lock for over 30 home runs and nearly 100 RBIs this season, making him a true stat-stuffer in fantasy baseball.

