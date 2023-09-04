Yordan Alvarez injury update: Astros manager sheds light on two-time All-Star's condition following collision with fence

Yordan Alvarez faced a slight injury concern in the series finale against the New York Yankees. As per the Astros management, his injury is being monitored and is likely to be determined soon whether the outfielder is okay to continue in the team or not.

The incident occurred in the top of the sixth innings with DJ LeMahieu at the plate for New York. He struck a flyball towards left field that headed for the fences at Minute Maid Park. Yordan Alvarez, in pursuit of the ball, tripped himself near the foul area, which resulted in him slamming his foot against the door of the visiting bullpen.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was able to continue after the incident with relatively zero discomfort. Alvarez finished the game with 1-4 as part of a subpar Astros offense that lost the game 1-6.

In a statement made by Alvarez's manager, Dusty Baker played off the incident as nothing major. Even though he expects the left fielder to be 'sore for a day' there are no immediate plans to scrap him from the lineup.

Yordan Alvarez will continue to play as DH for Astros

As also announced by Dusty Baker in the post-game interview, Yordan Alvarez was not in his plans to start for the series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

He will fulfill his role as a DH for the opener while the team monitors his leg injury. As a result, currently, there are no plans from the Houston management to remove him from the team.

The Astros take on the Rangers for a much anticipated three-game series between the two division rivals locked in a battle for the AL West playoff positions along with the Seattle Mariners.