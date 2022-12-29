Yordan Alvarez has risen through the ranks to become one of the best and most feared hitters in the major leagues. The OF takes pleasure in muscling the ball, and when he hits one, it stays hit. Alvarez has a great affinity for watching the ball carefully, garnering maximum exit velocity off the bat, and causing some serious damage to his opponents.

Jim Thome lists 5 lefties who may see their numbers ramp up even more in 2023. Which hitters will benefit most from the changes to the shift?

"He's a big slugger. He reminds me of Big Papi" - MLB Network

Hall of Famer Jim Thome went on to greater lengths to compare Alvarez to David Ortiz, and one can see why he would think that. The resemblance between Yordan Alvarez and Davis Ortiz's hitting styles is uncanny, and both of them like to command intensity at the plate.

The story of Yordan Alvarez continues to spread. The 24-year-old Cuban hitter, with the plate discipline of a much more experienced player, is appropriately being likened to one of the most recent greats of the game after a dazzling performance in the 2022 World Series.

Alvarez is performing at his peak in the postseason, and his aura is growing swing after swing. Anyone who closely observed Alvarez's 2019 Major League debut and his virtually quick start to launching rocket hits around always felt he could be in a force that alters the game in the playoffs.

Yordan Alvarez is on his way to become a legend of the game

After Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez was the AL's top hitter throughout the regular season. In terms of on-base percentage (.406) and slugging percentage (.613), he was only behind the New York Yankees leader (.613).

When Alvarez pops the ball, it falls on the other side of the fence or occasionally on the train tracks at Minute Maid Park. Those hits are high-trajectory opposite-field moon shots.

"Yordan Alvarez hit this bomb to the train tracks" - SI MLB

All indications point to Alvarez becoming that kind of hitter, even if and when he cools off from this magma-hot start, similar to how David Ortiz used to hit home runs a decade ago.

Alvarez's ability to withstand the heightened pressure and competition of the postseason will be questioned by comparison with Ortiz in particular, but he addressed all of them after leading the Houston Astros to the World Series title in 2022.

With the 2023 season on the horizon, the Astros faithful will look up to their World Series stars to retain the title, especially their monster from Cuba, Jose Alvarez.

