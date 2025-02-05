Yordan Alvarez's wife Monica calls 'It Ends with Us'-fame Colleen Hoover's writing 'creepy' in latest reading update

Yordan Alvarez is a superstar outfielder for the Houston Astros and is one of the most feared sluggers in the American League. He has been married to Monica Alvarez since the couple officially tied the knot in 2021.

Monica is active on social media, and most of her posts are typically centered around their young family or baseball. On Feb. 5, she decided to give her followers a book review and provided a simple comment.

"Creepy not a fan."

Monica Alvarez Book Review

Monica Alvarez shared a photo of the book "Layla," which was written by New York Times Best Selling Author Colleen Hoover. Hoover also wrote, "It Ends With Us," one of the most popular books, currently in circulation.

Monica seems to not be a big fan of this book, as she believes it is a creepy story. She does not typically share book reviews on her Instagram, so it's unclear what type of stories she likes to read.

Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez has seen a quick rise to stardom in Major League Baseball, with his wife supporting him every step of the way. Both Yordan and Monica are from Cuba but didn't meet until they were living in the United States.

During the 2024 Major League Baseball season, Yordan hit 35 home runs, drove in 86 runs and posted an impressive .308 batting average.

Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Shares Photos from Family Trip to Florida

Yordan Alvarez spends months away from his young family during the MLB season, but it appears he is making up for it in the offseason. On December 31, Monica Alvarez shared a video reel on her Instagram page of the entire family enjoying a tech-free visit to the Westgate River Ranch in Florida.

"This and no cell service." -Monica captioned the video

The video reel shows Yordan, Monica and their two children participating in various animal-themed adventures. Daughter Mia and son Jordan are enjoying time with their parents while sporting ranch-style outfits.

Yordan Alvarez will return to the Houston Astros soon, but he will be without several of his previous teammates. He will still have the support of his beautiful family as he tries to lead the Astros to the AL West Division title.

