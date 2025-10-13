Yordan Alvarez's wife Monica rocks sage green swimsuit during serene beach day outing with daughter Mia

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is spending quality time in October for the first time since he made his MLB debut. Since the Astros qualified in every postseason, Alvarez could never go on early vacations, but this time he can.On Sunday, Alvarez's wife, Monica, posted moments from their family trip. This included a boat trip in open waters, where the family was able to see some dolphins come out and jump back in. Monica asks both of her children, Mia and Jordan, to take a look at the beautiful display by a couple of dolphins.In another snapshot, Monica was spotted in a chic sage green one-piece swimsuit. She playfully posed with her arms raised, captioning it:&quot;Mia said scream ‘I’m at the beach’ and throw your hands up&quot;Monica's Instagram storyEarlier, Monica posted a post on Instagram, where the Alvarez family members were captured enjoying their time boating in fresh waters.&quot;Family fun ❤️&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYordan and Monica Álvarez have been married since 2021. Their first child, a daughter named Mia, was born on November 6, 2018. Their son, Jordan, followed on July 2, 2021.Yordan Alvarez and teammates rejoice in sharing fatherhood experiencesIt can be pretty daunting for a baseball player to spend time with family. They play 162 regular games in a year and are always occupied with their profession from March to September, or October if they qualify for the postseason.As such, it isn't easy, and there are several players in the Astros locker room who share mutual feelings with respect to fatherhood. Alvarez's teammate Mauricio Dubon said about shared feelings as a father during a conversation with the Houston Chronicle.&quot;I don't care if I go 0-for-4, and at the end of the day, it makes me a better player because I can go home and worry about my kid instead of overthinking stuff,&quot; Dubón said. &quot;Me and Yordan and [Jose] Altuve go to dinner and talk about the kids and everything. I mean, every kid is different. So, you know, we always tell stories. It's pretty cool.&quot;Alvarez and the rest of his teammates like seeing their kids attend games at Daikin Park. Although the games usually run past their bedtime, so they don’t make regular appearances, whenever they do come -- like on weekends -- the entire team enjoys it.