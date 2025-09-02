Yordan Alvarez's wife Monica turns the spotlight on her Astros fandom, dressing in a custom outfit and stiletto boots for a stylish mirror selfie

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez's wife, Monica, attended the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Daikin Park. Alvarez added a single RBI in the eighth inning before Jose Altuve hit two home runs in the 8-3 win.Monica Alvarez added three images. The first story features a warm and happy selfie with her daughter Mia, who was also in attendance. Monica wore bold orange hoop earrings, which kept her looking stylish yet sporty.Yordan Alvarez's wife, Monica ,shared an image with her daughter Mia on a social media platfrom .(Via Instagram)In the second story, Monica posted a boomerang that captured her with a playful face, sticking her tongue out while posing in a selfie with her daughter. She added the timestamp 1:11 pm (Monday, September 1, 2025).Yordan Alvarez's wife, Monica ,shared a clip with her daughter Mia on a social media platfrom .(Via Instagram)Monica also added a snapshot, in which she wore an Astro fandom customized outfit as a dress with white stiletto boots. She posted a mirror selfie; accessories included a chain-strap designer handbag.Yordan Alvarez's wife Monica ,shared her ootd post on her story of social media platform.(Via Instagram)Yordan Alvarez's wife, Monica, shared a sweet post of their childrenOn Tuesday, Monica posted an image of her two kids, Mia, born in November 2018, and Jordan, born in July 2021. Both kids proudly wore Astro jerseys. Mia layered her outfit with a red polka dot dress with red and white shoes, while Jordan wore a casual printed T-shirt and denim shorts. Monica captioned:“I love them,” an English translation of the Spanish caption. She added the song &quot;Something Special&quot; by Taylor Olin. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the baseball front, Alvarez is hitting .229, along with four home runs and 22 RBIs in 118 plate appearances.