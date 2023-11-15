Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has generated quite the buzz in the offseason after deciding to leave Japan to play in the MLB.

His team, the Orix Buffaloes, gave him the green light to pursue his interests earlier this month. Since then, there have been a lot of rumors circulating about his potential landing spot.

Recently on SNY, analyst Andy Martino and former New York Mets GM Jim Duquette discussed the pitcher's signing as a possible showdown between New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen.

"A serious fit for both teams (Yankees & Mets), he is totally open to NY market big market kind of stuff," Martino said.

"Everyone who's scouted him in Japan likes him, comparison to Tim Lincecum, 4-5 pitch guy with velocity, he's way better than Kodai Senga. This guy is really really good. Definately something to watch for the Mets, definitely something to watch for the Yankees."

Martino continued:

"What's cool about it from our seat is that, it's the first free agent showdown potentially between the Mets and the Yankees in the Steve Cohen era.

"He and Hal Steinbrenner have not been after the same guy yet, high profile guy. So, that's kinda interesting, the Mets really want him, so does the Yankees, so let's go."

What is the potential contract amount for Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

Moreover, former Mets front office executive Jim Duquette weighed in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract amount:

"It's going to be expensive, actually more than what people actually thought when they were scouting him here in summer.

"Anywhere in 7-8 year range, $30 million a year or more because of the Yankees, the Mets, San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves interested in him as well."

With many big market teams involved in the sweepstakes, don't be surprised if the number adds up on the higher side of what Duquette mentioned.

In his last season in the Nippon Professional Baseball League, Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched 164.0 innings for a stellar 1.21 ERA on 0.88 WHIP and 9.27 K/9.