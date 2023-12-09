Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency News: Insider believes 'it's gonna be a cage match' between 2 teams to sign Japanese ace

The race for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the newest Japanese ace in the MLB free agent market, is close to reaching its peak, and the two New York teams have established themselves as the frontrunners.

Yamamoto is a higly touted talent who has been posted to the MLB market this season. That has attracted a lot of attention from teams across the country. However, as we near the end of the race, it's expected to be a 'cage match' between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets to land him.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his professional debut in the Nippon Professional League in 2017 for the Orix Buffaloes and has quickly become one of the best pitchers in the country.

He won the Japanese Series in 2022 and has also won multiple individual awards, including five All-Star appearances, three MVPs and thee Japanese Triple Crowns, among others.

Hence, it's no surprise to see MLB teams lining up at the prospect of signing the 25-yer-old right-handed pitcher. He's considered the number two free agent, behind compatriot Shohei Ohtani, and is expected to attract a fitting salary.

While the Yankees have the name and history behing them, the Mets have the money, and owner Steve Cohen has had a meeting with Yamamoto in Japan. Thus, it remains a close call, and it will be exicitng to see who the Japanese ace chooses.

"I think it's going to be Yankees and Mets. I think it's gonna be a cage match," says MLB insider Steve Phillips.

MLB insider believes that Kodai Senga could help the Mets sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto

While discussing the potential landing spots for Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, MLB insider Steve Phillips narrowed down on the New York Yankees and the New York Mets as the most likely destinations.

If it indeed comes down to the two teams, the Mets may have an upper hand. That's because Yamamoto has said that he would like to have a countryman in his team, and Kodai Senga could be the one who makes the biggest impact on the decision.

Senga was Yamamoto's pitching partner in the World Baseball Classic, and their friendship could be a deciding factor in the coming weeks.

