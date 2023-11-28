Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency: Top 5 destinations for Japanese ace amid tug of war between Mets and Yankees

Japanese flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto appears to be on the brink of making the biggest decision of his young career. The 25-year old is a two-time MVP in Japan's NPB league, and has been touted as one of the top free agent pitchers of the year.

While Yamamoto has indicated a preference for a team with Japanese names on their existing roster, the Orix Buffaloes pitcher has remained fairly-tight lipped about where he intends to go.

With the speculation mounting, today we are going to examine some possible destinations for Yamamoto as he stares down a big-time free agency signing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 landing spots for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

5 San Francisco Giants

For the San Francisco Giants, attempting to determine their new direction has been a theme of the offseason. After firing manager Gabe Kepler, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi travelled to Japan to watch Yamamoto pitch. Logan Webb, who finished second in NL Cy Young voting, appears to be the team's only true ace heading into 2024. If the Giants could nab Yamamoto, then their rotation will be much more competitive.

4 St. Louis Cardinals

The signing of former Minnesota Twins ace Sonny Gray will likely do wonders for the Cards pitching, which put up the NL's third-lowest number of quality starts in 2023. However, doubts continue to linger about acquisitions like Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson. The Cardinals are a desperate team with money to spend on top-notch pitching like Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Expand Tweet

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto has won NPB Pacific League MVP. He’s won three consecutive Sawamura & MVP awards" - CubanBaseballZone

3 Toronto Blue Jays

Long seen as a potential dark horse in the Shohei Ohtani race, the Toronto Blue Jays have the unique mixture of money, appetite and resources to make a run at Yoshinobu. While AL strikeout leader Kevin Gausman is still under long-term contract, the apparent implosion of Alek Manoah as a viable starter has left a glaring place in the rotation. It's unclear how Yoshinobu Yamamoto will feel about pitching for MLB's sole Canadian team, but is likely that they would be happy to have him.

2. New York Mets

MLB's richest team in 2023 is ailing. After their morbid 2023 season saw the team finish with the eighth-worst record in the NL, new president of baseball operations David Stearns has taken a bullish approach. With the rotation now in doubt due after getting rid of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, expect Yamamoto to get some fattened offers from the Mets.

Expand Tweet

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto is officially an MLB free agent. Where will the 25-year-old Japanese ace end up?" - Rapsodo Baseball

1. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have long had Yamamoto in their crosshairs. Team GM Brian Cashman was in Japan to witness Yamamoto throwing a complete game in September. Although the Yankees will be pursuing Shohei Ohtani with interest, Yamamoto represents a cheaper option who could still win critical games for the Bronx Bombers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.