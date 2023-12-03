Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency Update: Insider narrows down 3 teams most likely to sign Japanese pitcher

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency is probably one of the most unique of its kind. Not easily do elite pitchers declare free agency this early in their career. But as per insider knowledge, the battle for signing the Japanese star could come down to a team's willingness to spend.

Playing for the Orix Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional League, Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a 75-30 record with an ERA of 1.72 and 986/216 K/BB ratio. He is the recipient of the Sawamura award (the Japanese Cy young) thrice already in his short career.

Quite justifiably, there have been significant interest from top MLB clubs to acquire his services. But when a Japanese star is posted to the MLB, a significant amount of money is also paid to the Japanese franchise that lets go of their player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It ultimately depends on the amount of contract Yamamoto signs for, but considering his prowess, he is expected to receive offers above $200 million at least.

For contracts ranging up to $25 million a flat 20% posting fee is charged. If the contact value goes up to $50 million then apart from the 20% on the first $25 million, an additional 17.5% is charged on every dollar exceeding $25 million. For contacts above $50 million, the same fees plus an additional 17.5% on each dollar above $50 million is charged.

As per Ben Nightangle, only big money clubs like the New York Yankees, New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers can sign Yamamoto.

“I think it’s down to the Dodgers, Yankees and Mets. I have a hard time believing it’ll be anyone else," Nightengale said. [11:35 onwards]

All three teams require a credible starter like Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Yankees, Mets and Dodgers are all in need of credible starters depending on the urgency to acquire one during this offseason. The Mets are in a phase of rebuild and after spending a record sum this season they may look to ease off on the spending.

This will leave the Yankees and the Dodgers, whose pitching staff has been marred with injuries, and free agencies to sign the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.