Yoshinobu Yamamoto Free Agency Update: Japanese sensation coming to the U.S. to meet with MLB teams

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto has generated quite a buzz after his MVP-esque performance in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan. Ever since his former team, the Orix Buffaloes, gave a green light to his MLB aspirations, teams have been vying for the most sought-after free-agent starting pitcher in the market.

A reporter for the New York Mets, Mike Puma, shared an important update regarding Yamamoto. As per his report, the Japanese pitcher will fly to the US within the next week to meet MLB teams, including the Mets.

This will keep front office executives busy to offer a lucrative offer to the starting pitcher. There have been rumors that big-market teams like the LA Dodgers, the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs and the Mets have already prepared offers to acquire Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Apart from Yamamoto, other starting pitchers like the reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell, trade target Corbin Burnes, Jordan Montgomery and Aaron Nola will dominate the starting pitcher market this offseason.

Why should the Mets go all in for Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

Analyst Jerry Blevins recently stated on SNY that the New York Mets should consider signing Yamamoto and go all in to get him:

"I don't think they are in on a Blake Snell type. I don't know if they are in for Jordan Montgomery which they should," Blevins said. "But I think Blake might be too high of a cost and too long because he's already older, Yamamoto is an outlier so they should approach it."

According to Blevins, Blake Snell may have won the Cy Young in 2023, but he doesn't fit in with the organization, which wants to stay competitive over the years. Given Yamamota's age, 25, the Japanese pitching sensation gives the Mets the chance to stay afloat over the years.

He also believes that if the Mets somehow can't land Yamamoto, then they should look to sign Jordan Montgomery, who just won the World Series with the Texas Rangers.

