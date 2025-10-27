Yoshinobu Yamamoto goes full god mode after nightmare start in Game 2 as Dodgers teammates react in dramatic fashion

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto channeled his beast mode to pitch his second straight complete game to win the game 5-1 and tie the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Yamamoto allowed only one earned run on four hits and zero walks while registering eight strikeouts.After the game, Yamamoto posted a dark, dramatic portrait of himself, wearing his Dodgers cap and glove. The lighting gives his face a metallic blue tone. There was a glowing red text running vertically down, reading:&quot;山本由伸,&quot; which translates to &quot;Yamamoto Yoshinobu.&quot;There was also a text at the bottom, reading:&quot;YOSHINOBU YAMAMOTO – LOS ANGELES DODGERS.&quot;Yamamoto added three grinning face emojis:&quot;(😆😆😆)&quot;Yamamoto's Instagram storyApart from that, Jomboy Media shared how Dodgers teammates reacted to Yamamoto's &quot;god mode&quot; Game 2 performance. In the picture, Dodgers teammates, including fellow countryman Roki Sasaki, were bowing down as Yamamoto arrived inside the locker room.Dodgers teammates react to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's electric Game 2 performanceYoshinobu Yamamoto attracted a wave of admiration from the locker room as all of them credited the Japanese ace for his electric outing in World Series Game 2. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared his perspective on Yamamoto's mentality in the complete game. He said:&quot;Outstanding, uber-competitive, special. Yeah, he was just locked in tonight. It was one of those things he said before the series: losing is not an option. And he had that look tonight.&quot;First baseman Freddie Freeman talked about Yamamoto's highly efficient outing. He required only 105 pitches on Saturday to complete the 27 outs.&quot;It's hard to — there's not enough adjectives, superlatives, anything you want to say,&quot; Freeman said. &quot;There's just not. To do it in back-to-back starts, and what, in less than 110 pitches. It’s amazing.&quot;Dodgers legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw was also in awe of Yamamoto's great pitching. He broke down his start in a way only a pitcher can.&quot;The way he throws the baseball is perfect,&quot; Kershaw said of Yamamoto. &quot;No wasted movement. So efficient. And then he can do everything. He came here, fastball, curveball, splitter, basically. And now he’s throwing sinkers, cutters, sliders. So he’s got six pitches with command that he uses really well. It was amazing. It was really impressive.&quot;He hit Springer, but other than that, he was pretty flawless,&quot; Kershaw said. &quot;Once he started getting the leadoff man out, he was perfect.&quot;With the series leveled, the Dodgers will hope to take the lead in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.