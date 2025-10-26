  • home icon
  "Yoshinobu Yamamoto knows George Springer is cheating again " - Fans buzz after Dodgers ace's wild pitch sends Jays slugger to the ground

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto knows George Springer is cheating again " - Fans buzz after Dodgers ace's wild pitch sends Jays slugger to the ground

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:47 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
"Yoshinobu Yamamoto knows George Springer is cheating again " - Fans buzz after Dodgers ace's wild pitch sends Jays slugger to the ground - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers fans had chilling reactions to Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer getting drilled by a high-riding inside fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the third inning of Saturday's World Series Game 2.

Yamamoto's high 90s fastball got Springer on his wrist as the Blue Jays' ALCS Game 7 hero and former Houston Astros 2017 World Series champion went down in pain.

While Springer stayed in the game, meaning he avoided a major injury, Dodgers fans enjoyed the fact that somebody got Springer, who was part of a controversial and alleged sign-stealing squad that robbed the Dodgers of a championship eight years ago.

"He knows he's cheating again," one fan wrote.
"Yamamoto doesn’t miss like that… Dodgers think Springer is back on his cheating game," one fan commented.
"My favorite pitch of the day even if it cost us a run lol," another fan added.
"Come on please don’t cry," one fan said.

However, some fans were not happy with the wild pitch as it costed them a run.

"Cost us a run," one fan wrote.
"HBP comes back to bite Yamamoto. Can’t do that to good hitting teams," another fan posted.
"wtf, what is with our SPs? throwing all sorts of garbage in two games," one fan commented.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's stellar outing ties World Series in Game 2

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was entrusted to tie the World Series for the Dodgers, after the club was blown out by the Blue Jays in the first game. The pitcher went on to post a great outing to help the Dodgers win Game 2 5-1 and tie the World Series 1-1 before departing for LA.

Yamamoto pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits for one earned run while punching out eight hitters. The only run Yamamoto allowed was Alejandro Kirk's sac-fly that drove in George Springer in the third inning. Apart from that, he has looked stellar and has enjoyed a strong offensive support from the Dodgers, who had a pair of two-run innings in the seventh and eighth.

With the win, the Dodgers will enter the home stretch of the World Series, where they'll hope to take the lead and get one step closer to repeating as champions.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

