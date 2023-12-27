Yoshinobu Yamamoto Press Conference: When and how to watch Japanese sensation's Dodgers unveiling

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the second major signing of the offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he will have their second major press conference of the year as well. The Japanese ace will eventually be officially presented to the media and the world as a member of the team pretty soon.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27 at 6 pm EST (3 pm PST). At that time, the Dodgers will assemble with the media at Chavez Ravine to watch the former NPB pro put on the LAD jersey for the first time.

There is just one caveat to this, though. The Dodgers will have to clear a 40-man roster spot for Yamamoto. They ran into this issue with Shohei Ohtani and had to make a trade with the New York Yankees. Given the timing of the press conference and the lack of trade chatter, there may be a waive of a player to make that spot.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto joins Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the world when they signed Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract. It set the record for American pro sports, and it's likely to stand for a long time.

Ordinarily, that would be the only major move a team makes in an offseason. Spending that much doesn't leave much room for other signings, but the Dodgers stunned everyone by deferring $68 million a year of his contract.

That freed them up to trade for and extend Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow. Many assumed this would be the end of their spending spree, but it was not. Even after meeting with so many teams, Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers added Yoshinobu Yamamoto

It wasn't for cheap, either. He's inked to a 12-year, $325 million contract. They signed both Ohtani and Yamamoto, Japenese WBC teammates, to contracts totaling well over $1 billion.

They've formed a bit of a superteam and are absolutely considered the favorites to win it all next year when the World Series concludes.

