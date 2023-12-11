Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Insider reveals Yankees to meet Japanese ace in LA, Dodgers and Mets also considered to be 'big players'

With Shohei Ohtani's contract now dealt with, the focus has shifted to the other Japanese free agent - Yoshinobu Yamaoto. Regarded as one of the biggest prospects of the future, a number of big money clubs are on the bandwagon to secure his services.

Yoshinobu Yamaoto is probably the biggest starting pitcher name out there in the market. The Japanese starter has been an exemplary discovery having already earend three Sawamura awards (Japan's Cy Young) at the of age of 25. Yamamoto had a 75-30 record with an ERA of 1.72 and a 986/216 K/BB ratio playing for the Orix Buffaloes.

Because he is being posted for the first time, a significant amount of money will be needed to be paid by the MLB club that acquires his services as NPB team's get a posting fee. It is a situation which is playing in favor of the big market clubs, who are considered favorites to get his signing.

As per Jon Heyman, there are several potential destinations, however, teams with genuine interest seem to be just three at the moment.

"Yankees contingent is flying tomorrow to LA to meet with coveted free agent RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 25 . Every big market team is interested. Cost could hit $300M. It’s a long list but Mets and Dodgers are also seen as big players here," Heyman said.

Three big-market teams in running to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The New York Yankees are supposedly the frontrunners as they have sent out a special delegation to meet with the 25-year-old's team stationed in Los Angeles. The expected cost for signing the player can be in excess of $300 million.

The other team from the city, the New York Mets are also interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto as Steve Cohen's side are desperate to land a big name after having missed out on Shohei Ohtani. Even though they are in an era of rebuild, Yamamoto's addition to the roster can be a part of long term planning for the Metsies.

The final big-market club that is currently attached to almost every starter in the free market are the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since Ohtani will be unable to pitch in 2024, they still need credible starters as the rotation is still weak following a number of injuries and free agency departures.

