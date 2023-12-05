Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Mets 'big player' for Japanese ace despite interest in other star pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has all the big market clubs on their feet as they look to land the services of the most sought-after free-agent pitcher in the market. As per several insiders, the New York Mets are projected to be the big player in pursuit of the Japanese ace.

Yamamoto starred in Japan's World Baseball Series win as their fourth starter. He continued that success in the NPB for the Orix Buffaloes, capping off another strong season before declaring his intentions to be posted in the MLB. At just 25 years of age, Yamamoto has already won three Sawamura awards (Japan's Cy Young).

The age is a big factor in his free agency as the young prospect is being touted to be healthy and a long-term addition to a team's starting rotation. The Mets are a club who are in most need of sorting out their rotation after failed attempts at short-term contracts to veterans like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

As per Jon Heyman, the Mets are a strong contender to sign Yamamoto. If the deal doesn't go through, they also have their eyes on other starters like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, who remain free agents up for grabs.

Projected expenditure to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signing is expected to be one of the costliest in history. Since he's a starter coming from Japan, teams will be required to pay a posting fee to the Orix Buffaloes.

For contracts ranging up to $25 million, a flat 20% posting fee is charged. If the contract value goes up to $50 million, then apart from the 20% on the first $25 million, an additional 17.5% is charged on every dollar exceeding $25 million. For contracts above $50 million, the same fees plus an additional 17.5% on each dollar above $50 million is charged.

As per projections from various outlets, Yoshinobu Yamamoto might be touching the $300 million mark, which is a significant amount for a free-agent pitcher.

