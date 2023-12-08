Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Mets 'favorites' for Japanese ace despite firm interest from Red Sox and Yankees, per MLB Insider

The New York Yankees made all the headlines after landing Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade from the San Diego Padres. In the meantime, the New York Mets are still waiting to make a huge splash.

Mets fans could soon have a reason to celebrate as their team is reportedly the frontrunner in the pursuit of coveted Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Jon Morosi of the MLB network reported that the Mets are the likely favorites to land the Japanese pitcher despite stiff competition from the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. According to Morosi, once Shohei Ohtani decides on his future, the team will turn its attention to his compatriot.

"If (Shohei) Ohtani decides today then the focus of the industry will move to Yamamoto and the Mets are one of the favorites if not the favorites to land the Japanese pitcher. The Red Sox and the Yankees are also heavily linked."

Mets' pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto shows their aspirations ahead of next season

While the MLB Winter Meetings drew the attention of most fans, Mets owner Steve Cohen and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns flew to Japan to meet the star pitcher, laying the groundwork for a potential New York switch.

Widely considered the best pitcher in Japan, Yamamoto claimed the Sawamura Award in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) for a third consecutive year.

"Clearly when you're in the middle of a big free agent pursuit, every club's going to meet with him," Stearns said. "I try not to look at it as selling and I try to look at it as providing information about who we are as an organization and what we want to do and what we want to become."

