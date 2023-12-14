Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: MLB insider labels Dodgers as 'co-favorites' besides Yankees to land Japanese ace

Since being posted by Japan's NPB on November 25, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been among the hottest free agents on the MLB market. With the deadline drawing ever nearer, two teams appear to be locked in a battle for the former Orix Buffaloes pitcher.

Under NPB's posting system, Yamamoto has 45 days to come to terms with an MLB team, with his NPB club, Orix, getting a share of the money. Ever since the 25-year old made clear his MLB aspirations, several teams have been on his tale.

"Highlights from Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s no-hitter that Brian Cashman attended" - Stanzo

The team originally thought to stand the best chance of inking Yamamoto was the New York Yankees. Last September, team GM Brian Cashman observed Yamamoto toss his second career no-hitter in Japan. As Cashman flew back to the Bronx, many favored the Yankees' chances above everyone else.

As time went on, the Los Angeles Dodgers began to gain attention. Even after the team's record-breaking deal to land Shohei Ohtani, the appetite for Yamamoto seems to persist for General Manager Brandon Gomes.

"@JonHeyman labels the Yankees and Dodgers as "co-favorites" to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto right now. #MLBNHotStove" - MLB Network

In a recent appearance on MLB Network, analyst Jon Heyman backed up claims that the race for Yoshinobu Yamamoto stood between the Dodgers and Yankees. A holder of a career 1.82 ERA through seven seasons, Yamamoto also holds three consecutive MVP Awards, and the straight NPB Triple Crowns.

While deep-pocketed teams like the New York Mets having faded from the Yamamoto sweepstakes, the race seems to indeed consist of the pinstripes and Dodgers. However, owing to the Dodgers' willingness to go all-in, they are look to be the most likely to nail down Yamamoto at this point.

Dodgers are probably Yoshinobu Yamamoto's best fit

In a recent interview, Yamamoto spoke of his desire to sign with an MLB team that already has Japanese roster members. Now, in Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers are able to offer a teammate of truly epic proportions.

"UPDATE: Yoshinobu Yamamoto was extremely impressed by the Dodgers' presentation, including the 'support staff' in attendance at the meeting (incl. Freeman, Betts, Ohtani, Smith). A 10+ year contract term has supposedly been offered. Now we wait..." - Dan Clark

With indications that the offers are starting to roll in already, do not be surprised if Yamamoto is a Dodger before the new year.

