"You are about 20 years too late" - Fans and Justin Turner react to Blue Jays All-Star Kevin Gausman lamenting paid parking system in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman learned a very hard lesson in his latest escapade, no matter what race, creed, or religion you are, there is no such this as free parking in Canada. The team's ace lamented his latest experience north of the border and got hilariously mocked for it.&quot;So apparently there is no such thing as free parking in Toronto,&quot; said Gausman.The All-Star pitcher took to social media site X to proclaim his frustration in finding a perfect spot to park his vehicle in the vast city. Unfortunately, he cannot find one where he it will be free of charge. To further drive his point in, he added two face palm emojis, so that the readers could perhaps empathize with how he's feeling.However, given the funny circumstance that the team happened to have a day off on Monday, he got trolled by several fans, and even former Blue Jays teammate Justin Turner.Turtizzle @TurtizzleLiveLINK@KevinGausman You are about 20 years too late on this tweet.Justin Turner @redturn2LINK@KevinGausman 🤣🤣🤣Although his circumstance was dire, several fans tried to help and suggest, at least in their own way be it serious or otherwise.Jacob @wiibalanceb0ardLINK@KevinGausman Park anyway and never pay the ticket🤣Rhoks @killersightsLINK@KevinGausman Spot angels app is real helpful for me. Marks free spots as green and paid as blueJake Landau (He/Him) 🇨🇦🇵🇸🇺🇦 @JakeLandauTOLINK@KevinGausman Take the subway!Noah @Noo0ahLINK@KevinGausman Yes there is, depending on how far you're willing to walkLucky for Gausman, who lives north of Eglinton Avenue, finding free parking is his hardest task at hand as the Blue Jays are currently cruising on top of the AL East standings.Blue Jays edge out Dodgers in a thrillerIn what could certainly be labeled as a preview of this year's World Series, the Blue Jays edged out the Dodgers by the skins of their teeth during Sunday's series-closer between the two sides.Toronto started off the contest with a booming double by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that plated Bo Bichette. However, the reigning champions would answer back in the next half frame as Shohei Ohtani blasted his 41st homer of the season. Freddie Freeman would then follow it up for the hosts with a solo shot of his own as the Dodgers gained the lead.Then, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, Blue Jays starter Eric Lauer elected to walk Freeman, leading to Miguel Rojas' free pass to home plate.Not to be deterred, however, the Jays cut the deficit to one in the top of the sixth courtesy of Ty France's RBI single. Two innings later, Vladdy Jr. would add to his daily total by smashing a solo bomb for his 19th homer of the year. With the scores now tied at 3-3, Addison Barger pummeled his 18th long shot of the year to give the visitors a 4-3 lead.In the bottom of the eighth, Toronto gave another free run to the plate as they again walked Freeman with the bases loaded, giving Alex Freeland the run scored. Despite this, the visitors would have the last laugh as Ernie Clement smacked a go-ahead solo bomb in the top of the ninth. This, combined with rookie Mason Fluharty's nerves of steel to strikeout Ohtani and draw a groundout from Mookie Betts with the bases loaded ensured that Toronto would at least snatch a victory on the road in Hollywood.