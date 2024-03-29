“You always have the best pre-game ideas!” - Fans appreciate Alex Bregman's wife Reagan sharing ultimate cocktail recipe for Opening Day starters

Before opening day of the 2024 MLB season, Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, took to Instagram to post her version of a zesty Opening Day cocktail, which she called the Tequila Sunrise.

The video was sponsored by Specs 1962, an exclusive store in Texas for wines, spirits and beers, along with many other finer food items. In the video post, Alex Bregman's wife Reagan goes inside the Specs store to buy all her ingredients for the cocktail.

She then gets back to her shooting site, where, using only five ingredients, she makes her own version of Tequila Sunrise. Take a look at the video here:

Fans were excited with the post uploaded by Reagan in sponsorship with Specs1962 on Instagram. They praised her for her unique take on a cocktail for the opening day of the baseball season. One of the many comments on her Instagram post read:

"You always have the best pre-game ideas!"

Fan reactions on Reagan Elizabeth Bregman's post on Instagram

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, alongside her son Knox, has been in attendance for all of the Astros spring league games to watch Alex Bregman in action.

While Bregman's time spent with his family would get considerably shorter due to the long MLB season, he would have two of his best supporters at all times throughout the season.

Alex Bregman and Reagan Elizabeth recently launched a new product before spring training

Alex Bregman alongwith his entrepreneurial wife Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, launched their latest product, a housemade Salsa named Wild Sol, at the Reggie Jackson Mr. October Foundation celebrity golf tournament, days before the HBCU softball classic hosted by Travis Scott's philanthropic foundation.

Wild Sol's latest release will involve four variants. The Bregmans are planning on opening an exclusive store for the product. Many MLB legends and celebrities tasted a sample of the salsa, and the initial feedback was very positive.

Their first product venture was a BBQ sauce; later, Reagan combined her own jewelry collection with the Shaftel Diamonds. Both Reagan and Alex own several horses that have competed in various events, including the Churchill Downs.

