"You have a better chance of getting it here than I do” - Alex Rodriguez's humorous reply to David Ortiz on his Yankees' jersey retirement

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez had a hilarious reply for David Ortiz when the Boston Red Sox legend asked if he expects the franchise to retire his jersey soon. Ahead of the series opener between the Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Rodriguez and Ortiz took a walk around the Yankee Stadium's Monument Park.

When they came across the legendary jersey numbers that have been retired by the franchise, Ortiz asked Rodriguez when he expects his jersey number to be added, to which he replied:

“Papi, you have a better chance of getting your number retired here than I do.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Alex Rodriguez started his MLB career in 1994 with the Seattle Mariners and soon established himself as one of the best players in the country. He went on to play for the Texas Rangers for a short stint, but is most remembered for his time with the New York Yankees. Despite being a central figure in their last World Series victory in 2009, Rodriguez's career has been tainted with allegations of PED use.

As a result, Rodriguez has not been inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame despite his impressive numbers during his career. While the Yankees have retired the jersey numbers of several legends like Derek Jeter and Micky Mantle, Rodriguez has never been added to the esteemed list.

Hence, when David Ortiz (a Red Sox legend) asked when his number will be added, Rodriguez's humorous reply made both Ortiz and Derek Jeter break into laughter.

Alex Rodriguez believes that the Yankees are better suited for the postseason than the Dodgers

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez joined former MLB players David Ortiz and Derek Jeter in the studio during the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Bronx and shared his thoughts on the teams. When asked whether the Yankees or the Dodgers are better suited for the postseason, Rodriguez replied:

"Yankees. They were really bad last year. And they're really really good this year."

Expand Tweet

The Yankees have made an impressive start to the MLB season and have reason to have high hopes this season. Their offence seems rejuvenated with the addition of Juan Soto, while their rotation has been impressive despite missing Gerrit Cole. While Rodriguez may believe that they are better suited for October than the Dodgers, it remains to be seen if any of them will reach the World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback