“You bought crap”: Boomer Esiason slams Mets' collapse as “worst sporting disappointment” despite $340 million roster

The New York Mets failed to make the postseason after a 4-0 loss against the Miami Marlins ended their pursuit of an NL Wild Card spot. Former NFL star Boomer laid into the team for their collapse.Mets owner went big in the offseason by signing Juan Soto for a record $765 million deal. They have an estimated $341,050,160 adjusted payroll for the season, the second highest in the MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.Boomer Esiason pointed out that their season was ended by the Marlins, who have the lowest payroll in the league. He slammed the Mets' collapse over the last three months as the &quot;worst sporting disappointment.&quot; He said on the &quot;Boomer and Gio&quot; radio show in WFAN:&quot;You know the lowest payroll in the MLB is the Miami Marlins. Yeah, the lowest payroll. You bought crap is what you bought. You bought a total loser mentality.&quot;When I attached the amount of money to what they're making to what they put forth this year, it is the worst sporting disappointment in the history of professional sports because of the money that is invested and because the Mets set an attendance record on top of it. They embarrassed their fan base.&quot;Mets owner Steve Cohen issues apology to fans after failed seasonThe Mets were knocked out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS last season. With the signing of Juan Soto and the return of Pete Alonso, the Mets were expected to build on last season's run and contend for the World Series.However, the franchise capitulated despite leading the majors in June. Mets owner Steve Cohen apologized to the fans for their performance after the team failed to make the playoffs. Cohen wrote on X on Monday:&quot;Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology. You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations.“We are all feeling raw emotions today. I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank You to the best fans in sports.”The rebuild for the Mets starts now, especially with the news of All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso opting out of his contract to become a free agent for a second time in a year.