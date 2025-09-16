"You can be friends with a huge d****" - Fans rip Blue Jays sportscaster for defending Ken Rosenthal after Brewers photographer incident

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal faced a wrath of fans after he caused a cameraman to fall while trying to save himself from the Gatorade bath given to Milwaukee Brewers walk-off hero Andruw Monasterio on Sunday night, following the team's extra innings win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosenthal tried to move out of the way, but in doing so, he accidentally knocked over Brewers' photographer Scott Paulus.

Ad

After the incident, several fans questioned the cold eye gesture Rosenthal allegedly gave to the cameraman. Many thought it was unkind for the MLB journalist not to show sympathy for the cameraman who took the fall.

In the wake of the backlash, Blue Jays broadcaster Jamie Campbell came to defend Rosenthal, saying the MLB reporter has been a kind person, citing how he often checks up on his health.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Every month or so, I get a call or text from Ken Rosenthal checking in my journey with leukemia. No baseball discussed. Just checking in. Thank you @Ken_Rosenthal," Campbell wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Jamie Campbell @SNETCampbell Every month or so, I get a call or text from Ken Rosenthal checking in my journey with leukemia. No baseball discussed. Just checking in. Thank you @Ken_Rosenthal

Ad

Seeing a fellow friend trying to defend Rosenthal, fans started trolling Campbell.

"You can be friends with a huge d**k," another fan commented.

"Becareful....you could be guilty by association Jamie....did you see his half a** apology to the Brewers Cameraman.......I think it's time for a Sincere apology for his half a** fake apology!" another fan said.

Ad

"Man can be the best friend in the world and still be a total asshole to those he feels are less than he is. @Ken_Rosenthal," another fan wrote.

"Understood. If you're on his level he treats you like a human being. The lowly people behind the camera are trash," one fan wrote.

"Don’t save him Jamie he did it to himself," one fan posted.

Ad

Ken Rosenthal defends himself from online backlash

Ken Rosenthal has since addressed the incident during his appearance on The Foul Territory. The insider said that at that moment, he was confused from it as he was live on national television. He also revealed that he apologized to the cameraman after the incident.

"When I looked at the video, I was surprised at how upset I appeared," Rosenthal said. "I was more confused than anything. I had to continue the interview. We were live, folks. On national television. Couldn't stop.

Ad

"That said, I felt awful about what happened. Afterward, I went up to Scott, with whom I had worked in pits before over the years, and I apologized. I apologized profusely. Because let's face it -- I don't think that you ever expect knocking someone down is going to happen in any particular situation. So, yeah, sure, I apologized."

The photographer has also said that it was right and that Rosenthal spoke with him after the incident. Rosenthal, who is covering for Fox Sports, might not be covering the Brewers again unless they make it to the World Series this fall. However, if that happens, he looks forward to seeing Paulus again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More