"You can tell Justin Verlander has a brilliant mind" - Logan Webb on learning from 9X All-Star, AL MVP

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb will experience being in the same rotation as a future Hall of Famer this season. That pitcher is none other than Justin Verlander, who signed a one-year, $15 million contract, as he continues to extend his career despite being 42 years old already.

Verlander and Webb have been sharing insights during their spring training sessions. And Webb can tell why Verlander is a different beast altogether as he sees him throw mid-90s fastball with ease.

On Friday, during an appearance on MLB Network, Webb lauded Verlander's longevity in the majors.

"It's been really cool," Logan Webb said. "I think one of the coolest things is just kind of picking his brain. I mean, to throw 20 years in the big leagues is hard to do, especially at the level that he's done it at. And just talking to him, you can tell he's a brilliant baseball mind. He gets it."

Webb also praised the nine-time All-Star and former AL MVP for working hard to keep himself ready even at this age.

"Obviously, there's the other stuff that goes into it—getting his body prepared to throw every five days," Webb added. "I mean, he's 42 years old, so it's not like he's a 24-year-old who can just roll out of bed and go do it. He's got to do a lot to be prepared, and for me, that's been the coolest thing."

Webb can't even believe how hard Verlander continues to throw in his 40s.

"Watching him throw—he's throwing 95 in bullpens. It's pretty incredible to see that," Webb said. "I'm grunting to hit 92 in real games, and he's throwing 95 in pens. It’s like, man, I don’t know what I'm going to look like at 42, but it's not going to be that."

Logan Webb shares insights on Justin Verlander has been with fellow pitchers

One of the reasons why the Giants' Buster Posey brought over Justin Verlander was because his veteran presence could be used to mentor and guide young pitchers coming through the ranks.

Several videos have come out from Giants training camp where Verlander can be seen advising young pitchers.

Logan Webb also shared a similar reference as he spoke about how Verlander is carrying himself at the spring training camp.

"I try to ask as many questions as I can," Logan Webb said of Verlander. "And he's been amazing with me and all the young guys, which has been awesome. He doesn’t have to do that, but he’s chosen to, and I think that's been really cool. I think it's just going to help us get to that next level."

Aside from mentoring other pitchers, Justin Verlander will look to improve his performance on the mound. Last season with the Houston Astros, he had a career-high 5.48 ERA in 17 starts.

