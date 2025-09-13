"You didn't catch a damn fish, you caught me" - Trevor Bauer’s agent Rachel Luba's fishing adventure with ex-Dodgers ace takes a hilarious turn

Former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, found themselves in the middle of a hilarious fishing mishap during their time out near Bay Quarter, which is a ship-themed, open-air shopping mall located on the waterfront in Yokohama, Japan, facing Yokohama Bay.

Ad

On Friday, Luba revealed that a stray fishing lure somehow missed the wide-open ocean and instead ended up snagged in her leg. In the photo, Bauer can be seen taking out the fishing lure from Luba's right leg. She wrote:

"To whoever was fishing near Bay Quarter -- u missed the hundreds of feet of ocean and your fishing lure ended up in my legs 🎣😡 And thanks for continuing to tug while it was stuck in me -- you didn’t catch a damn fish, you caught me 🙄."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She followed this story with another update, capturing Bauer holding the lure. She jokingly sent the message to the mysterious fisherman.

"If you’re missing your lure, we have it (and you should probably learn how to cast better 😏)," Luba added.

Luba's Instagram story

Rachel Luba's client Trevor Bauer won his settlement violation dispute against accuser Lindsey Hill

Earlier this summer, Rachel Luba's client, Trevor Bauer, won a court case in Los Angeles against Lindsey Hill, who accused the former MLB pitcher in 2021. Despite settling the sexual assault lawsuit, Lindsey allegedly revealed the details of the case and their settlement, which she was barred from doing under the settlement terms.

Ad

The court said Hill violated the terms of their settlement with her public statements, harming the pitcher's reputation. She was asked to pay $300K in damages by the court.

Despite all the sexual assault allegations against Bauer being settled, the former Cy Young pitcher has not been able to make his return or sign even a minor league deal with any MLB team. Over time, Bauer has claimed that it's more to do with the owners trying to stay away from him rather than his skills.

Ad

In the meantime, Bauer has taken his talents south of the border last season, representing the Mexican League's Diablos Rojos del México. He went 10-0 with an ERA of 2.48 and 120 strikeouts in about 83 innings, and won Pitcher of the Year in that league.

For the 2025 season, he joined Japan’s NPB, signing with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More