"You didn't catch a damn fish, you caught me" - Trevor Bauer’s agent Rachel Luba's fishing adventure with ex-Dodgers ace takes a hilarious turn

Former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, found themselves in the middle of a hilarious fishing mishap during their time out near Bay Quarter, which is a ship-themed, open-air shopping mall located on the waterfront in Yokohama, Japan, facing Yokohama Bay.
On Friday, Luba revealed that a stray fishing lure somehow missed the wide-open ocean and instead ended up snagged in her leg. In the photo, Bauer can be seen taking out the fishing lure from Luba's right leg. She wrote:
"To whoever was fishing near Bay Quarter -- u missed the hundreds of feet of ocean and your fishing lure ended up in my legs 🎣😡 And thanks for continuing to tug while it was stuck in me -- you didn’t catch a damn fish, you caught me 🙄."
She followed this story with another update, capturing Bauer holding the lure. She jokingly sent the message to the mysterious fisherman.
"If you’re missing your lure, we have it (and you should probably learn how to cast better 😏)," Luba added.
Rachel Luba's client Trevor Bauer won his settlement violation dispute against accuser Lindsey Hill
Earlier this summer, Rachel Luba's client, Trevor Bauer, won a court case in Los Angeles against Lindsey Hill, who accused the former MLB pitcher in 2021. Despite settling the sexual assault lawsuit, Lindsey allegedly revealed the details of the case and their settlement, which she was barred from doing under the settlement terms.
The court said Hill violated the terms of their settlement with her public statements, harming the pitcher's reputation. She was asked to pay $300K in damages by the court.
Despite all the sexual assault allegations against Bauer being settled, the former Cy Young pitcher has not been able to make his return or sign even a minor league deal with any MLB team. Over time, Bauer has claimed that it's more to do with the owners trying to stay away from him rather than his skills.
In the meantime, Bauer has taken his talents south of the border last season, representing the Mexican League's Diablos Rojos del México. He went 10-0 with an ERA of 2.48 and 120 strikeouts in about 83 innings, and won Pitcher of the Year in that league.
For the 2025 season, he joined Japan’s NPB, signing with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars.