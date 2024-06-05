“You come with a lot of baggage”; “He won a Cy Young” - MLB fans in splits as Trevor Bauer reacts to Ben Verlander’s post on Ippei Mizuhara

Trevor Bauer's attempt to return to major league baseball continues as the former Dodgers player makes his presence known by staying active on social media. Bauer shares videos of him pitching with his Mexican team, Diablos Rojos. Apart from that, Bauer responds to other fans and everything related to baseball.

Bauer's recent response was to sports analyst Ben Verlander's post. Verlander took to X to post about Ippei Mizuhara's guilty plea, stating that the investigation on Shohei Ohtani was officially closed.

Bauer responded to his post, asking about his current situation.

"What about my case, where I also was never charged with anything, and where I’m also the victim of fraud? Why am I not allowed to go back to playing?" Trevor Bauer wrote.

Bauer's post could not escape the eyes of MLB fans as they took to X responding to his post. Fans were in splits as some believed the MLB was not picking up Bauer due to his off-field controversy. On the other hand, some fans begged to differ as they supported the former Dodgers pitcher.

Here's a look at some fan reactions.

"Face it, Trevor. You come with a lot of baggage. Is your talent enough to put up with the baggage? So far the answer is no," wrote one fan.

"You are. But nobody wants you. That’s their prerogative," another fan wrote.

"Nobody likes you but your agent/girlfriend," another fan chipped in.

Several fans supported Bauer, saying he deserved another chance to be in the league.

"It’s ridiculous you aren’t back in the league… yet," one fan added.

"He makes a great point. Care to elaborate on that? @MLB," another fan asked tagging the MLB X handle.

"A Cy winner still in his prime wanting only minimum wage when other pitchers are making 20m plus per year. Nothing to do with some baggage. He's being blackballed by the league. But he will probably never be able to prove it," one fan chimed in.

Trevor Bauer strives to prove his reputation

Trevor Bauer has been doing his best pitching in the Mexican League. The former Cy Young Award winner strives to prove his reputation to find his way to the MLB. Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, continues to support him in his quest.

The 33-year-old pitcher agreed to play in the league for a minimum contract. However, the league has not been keen on selecting him. As far as Bauer is concerned, there are no existing criminal charges against him.

Teams have not disclosed any particular reason for their disinterest in signing the former star. Trevor Bauer will continue to pitch for the Diablos Rojos and hope for a return to the majors.

