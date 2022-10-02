"You di*k! I'm Derek Jeter. You shot me" - Throwback to the time when former Yankees legend Derek Jeter starred in a cameo role in the 2010 action comedy "The Other Guys"

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter once had a cameo in the 2010 action comedy “The Other Guys.” His appearance took many by surprise. Jeter’s fans were excited about his acting debut, and he surely didn’t disappoint.

In a scene where a policeman pointed a gun at Jeter, he said:

"You di*k! I'm Derek Jeter. You shot me.”

For this reason, Mark Wahlberg's cop character is called "The Yankee Clipper.”

An even funnier scene occured when, years later, Wahlberg and Jeter met at Nathan's on Coney Island. Jeter, who was dressed as a bum, was now out on the streets as a result of the shooting that took place in the past.

WATCH:

Jeter is definitely one of the most hilarious players in Yankees history. He once dressed up as Alfonso Soriano’s wife and joined other Yankees wives for a fun 'Saturday Night Live' skit.

Jeter is an MLB legend. Among the honors he has received are his selection for 14 All-Star games, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards. Most recently, he just gave notice of his resignation as Miami Marlins CEO.

Yankees honor Derek Jeter on Hall of Fame induction

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

For the first time in five years, Jeter visited Yankee Stadium, where he received recognition for being inducted into the Hall of Fame two years prior.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Jeter spoke while his Hall of Fame plaque was on display in front of the pitcher's mound.

"I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in Kalamazoo. I live now down in Miami," he said near the end of his four-minute speech. "But right here in front of you, with you, is where I really feel like I'm at home."

In a 20-season career that ended in 2014, Jeter guided the Yankees to five World Series victories and was a 14-time All-Star. He was chosen on 396 out of 397 ballots and entered the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

The Yankees retired Jeter's No. 2 during a ceremony in May 2017.

Poll : 0 votes