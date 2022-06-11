“You don’t want to see anyone get it, but I’d be very happy if Judge did do it’’ - Roger Maris Jr. claims he would be happy to see Aaron Judge break father’s record

It is to no surprise that Aaron Judge is on pace to have a historic season this year. Judge is currently batting .310, slugging .671, with an OPS of 1.055. Perhaps the craziest thing Judge has done so far, however, is hit 22 home runs in just 55 games played.

The Major League Baseball season is now one-third of the way complete, and this would mean that statistically Judge would be on pace for 66 home runs this season. This would place him tied with Chicago Cubs legend Sammy Sosa for third place on the all-time single-season home run list. This would also place him for first place all-time for New York Yankees single-season home runs, passing old-timer Roger Maris, who set the record back in 1961 with 61 total home runs.

"Aaron Judge is taking aim at the legendary single-season performances of #Yankees sluggers Babe Ruth and Roger Maris." - Bryan Hoch

A lot of MLB fans believe that Roger Maris' 61 home runs is still the real record. Everyone who is higher on the list has used — or has been accused of taking — performance enhancing drugs, so some fans think that those numbers are not authentic. If Judge could pass Maris, he would completely solidify himself as one of the greats in Yankees history.

Aaron Judge is approaching historic numbers

Judge takes the field at a New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers game.

Since Judge is on pace to potentially break Roger Maris' 1961 single-season home run record, Maris' son came out to say that he fully supports Judge's effort and would be happy to see Judge break the record.

"Roger Maris Jr. would be 'very happy' if Aaron Judge breaks dad's record — with one caveat" - New York Post Sports

Roger Maris Jr., according to the "New York Post," is currently rooting for Judge to break his father's record. When asked about it, Maris Jr. said, "You don’t want to see anyone get it, but I’d be very happy if Judge did do it."

If Judge breaks Maris' record it would be beyond historical. No one in Major League Baseball since the steroid era has reached 60 home runs in a single season. The closest was Judge's teammate Giancarlo Stanton with 59 home runs back in 2017 with the Miami Marlins.

"This is your regularly scheduled Aaron Judge home run tweet. No. 22 on the year for 99" - Fox Sports: MLB

If Aaron Judge stays healthy for the remainder of the season, he could very likely break this record, and he would be the first player since Roger Maris to hit 60+ home runs outside of the steroid era.

