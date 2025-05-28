"You expect Aaron Judge or close to it" - Reds legend makes feelings known about Juan Soto's $765M contract worthiness

Juan Soto set a new benchmark for all North American sports by signing an MLB record $765 million contract for 15 years with the New York Mets. One would expect nothing less than elite-level production.

However, so far, it hasn't gone down well for Soto, who had a career year with the New York Yankees last season. This has somehow raised concerns about whether he is indeed worthy of such a whopping contract.

That was the discussion between former Yankees coach Sean Casey and host Rich Ciancimino on Tuesday's discussion on "The Mayor's Office" podcast. Casey drew a direct comparison to the Bronx Bombers' other cornerstone slugger, Aaron Judge — and made clear the bar Soto must clear.

"I'd say Juan Soto, man — $765 million," Casey said (11:00 onwards). "I mean, just the bottom line is, you expect Aaron Judge, or close to it, production. There's no doubt about it."

"And you know, with Juan Soto right now, you're getting a guy that gets on base. I don't know — a guy has a good on-base percentage — is that what you're paying $765 million for? You're paying for a guy who's a run producer, who's hitting better than a career average of .418."

Sean Casey defends Juan Soto, compares him to Mets teammate

Sean Casey acknowledged that Juan Soto is actually better than his teammate Francisco Lindor's first season with the Mets after signing a whopping 10-year, $341 million contract.

"I guess you give him some credit. Go back and look at Lindor's first year in New York — dude, he was not that good either. Everyone was like, 'What's going on here?'" Casey said.

After signing the contract in March 2021, Lindor had a disappointing season, hitting only .230 with 104 hits, 20 homers, 63 RBIs and 73 runs scored in 125 games. In comparison, Soto is having a better year, hitting .228 with 45 hits, eight homers, 25 RBIs and 34 runs scored in 54 games.

Casey claimed that as the season progresses, Soto will be back in his prime.

"You know he's better than he is," Casey added. "I think he's getting his feet wet. And you know, he's just getting crushed right now by everybody — including the mayor’s office. We’re not really crushing him, but we’re saying, hey, it’s a disappointment.

"When you see guys get paid like that, you want to see them perform, especially in New York. But he’ll get it going — it’s just been a disappointment so far."

While Juan Soto may not have lived up to the hype, there's no reason to argue his intimidating personality at the plate, striking fear in pitchers.

