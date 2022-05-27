"You forgot to post my last line" - Los Angeles Angels ace Noah Syndergaard indulges in Twitter banter with a Sports Network after impressive pitching performance 

Few MLB players have a social media presence like Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The pitcher, who is known as "Thor" for his tall physique and long blond hair, is reminiscent of the Norse god. Thor is famous for his role in Marvel's Avengers franchise. Syndergaard is known for his interesting spats with a variety of users on Twitter. Most recently, a beef has sparked with the Twitter account of Sportsnet New York, the media arm for Syndergaard's former team the New York Mets.

In all fairness, Sportsnet New York (or SNY for short) started it. After Syndergaard imploded in the first inning of a start against the Texas Rangers, the account decided to tweet the right hander's score line from the outing. Syndergaard surrendered six runs in the matchup (four earned) while only recording two outs, one of them being a strikeout.

SNY @SNYtv Noah Syndergaard's line vs. the Rangers tonight: Noah Syndergaard's line vs. the Rangers tonight: https://t.co/iWFQ1bCKqP

"Noah Syndergaard's line vs. the Rangers tonight:"- SNY

However, like Thor in "Avengers: Endgame," the ace bounced back in his next start against the same opponent to vastly different results. The fireballer hurled eight innings of one run ball while striking out five and was incredibly efficient. He needed only 93 pitches to get through eight frames and never had a three-ball count.

Noah Syndergaard @Noahsyndergaard Sorry, lost my hammer there for a second.......LIGHT THAT HALO UP! Sorry, lost my hammer there for a second.......LIGHT THAT HALO UP! https://t.co/rVzeQZVLxd

"Sorry, lost my hammer there for a second......LIGHT THAT HALO UP!"- Noah Syndergaard

Keeping with the Marvel-themed tweets, the Los Angeles Angels star returned the jab he got from his former club's media outlet.

"You forgot to post my last line @SNYtv"- Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard has been an abbaration for the Los Angeles Angels. The team has struggled to find a stabilizing presence in its rotation for the last half of a decade, and Syndergaard was a heavily sought after arm in the 2021-2022 offseason. The New York Mets were understandably bitter about Thor's departure as he reportedly didn't allow the team a chance to make a final offer to woo him. Clearly, they are still licking their wounds. However, Syndergaard has made the right decision, as he owns a 1.48 earned run average at home for the Los Angeles Angels. If the club is going to have any chance in October, it will be on the shoulders (and arm) of Noah Syndergaard.

Edited by Windy Goodloe