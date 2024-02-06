"You are going to see some stupid swings" - Ryan Yarbrough anticipates former Rays teammate Tyler Glasnow to excel in Dodgers colors

Tyler Glasnow is one of the top pitchers acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the off-season. The talented pitcher will join his former teammate Ryan Yarbrough as they enter the 2024 season.

Both players pitched together for the Tampa Bay Rays and will share the stage again with the Dodgers. Talking about his teammate, Yarbrough opened up about Glasnow's pitching ability. The Dodgers Nation sports editor, J.P. Hoornstra, shared Yarbrough's words on X.

“He probably has some of the best stuff in all the big leagues. You’re going to see some stupid swings. He works his tail off," Yarbrough said.

Both pitchers have played a significant role for the Rays. They were also tough competitors in the AL East. As for the Dodgers, they have upgraded their pitching squad by adding both pitchers to their rotation.

Glasgow was one of the top pitchers that the Boys in Blue landed in their off-season deals. According to Yarbrough, his teammate is dedicated, hardworking and capable of maintaining a solid balance.

Tyler Glasnow adds depth to the Dodgers rotation

The Dodgers have a strong pitching squad, but with Glasnow added to the rotation, they certainly have more depth. Along with Yarbrough, the right-handed pitcher will join Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, and James Paxton.

Glasnow is coming off an impressive 2023 MLB season. His regular season performance was decent as he recorded a 3.53 ERA with a 10-7 record. After pitching 120 innings, he recorded a WHIP of 1.08.

Overall, he holds a 3.89 career ERA with a solid WHIP of 1.21. Pitching for the Dodgers will give him the opportunity to take the lead. He has the skill to strike out top hitters. The Dodgers have recognized his proven track record and are all set to make a fresh start with the talented player.

During the pandemic season, he started twice for the Rays in the World Series against the Dodgers. Both starts were a struggle as he gave up ten earned runs in nine-plus innings pitched. The good news is that he has enough support at the plate from his new team.

