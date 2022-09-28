“You guys were the best team in the best division this year” - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone parties with the players after his team clinches divisional title

The New York Yankees have clinched the AL East for the first time since 2019. With their victory over the Toronto Blue Jays last night, the team has locked in their spot at the top of the division.

"“You guys were the best team in the best division this year,” Aaron Boone said. - Fox Sports: MLB

A video has emerged of Yankees manager Aaron Boone congratulating his team as they popped bottles in celebration.

The video showed Boone holding the Title Belt as his guys celebrated in the locker room in the depths of Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The AL East was open to all contenders until around June. It was then that a 16-2 tear, including a nine-game winning streak, put the Yankees well ahead of the rest of their division.

"2022 AL East Champs." - @ New York Yankees

The New York Yankees lead the league in so many metrics. They are first in the AL in RBIs and runs scored. Their ability to get production up and down their lineup is what eventually granted them the title.

The New York Yankees' hitting standards this season were nothing short of exceptional. The team led the MLB in home runs with 242 of them. This was, in no small part, thanks to Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge is currently sitting on 60 home runs this season. His 60th tied him with Babe Ruth, a fellow Yankees legend, who set the record all the way back in 1927.

Aaron Judge now faces the all-time home run record of 62. This number was also set by a Yankees player. Roger Maris blasted 61 dingers in 1961 and clings on to the record.

Other formidable Yankees bats include Anthony Rizzo, who looks set to hit a career-high number of home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has also had a breakout season. This is his first season with the Yankees since coming over from the Minnesota Twins last year.

Boone and the New York Yankees will be judged by playoff success

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

Aaron Boone has accumulated a respectable record of 423-277 over his five-year tenure with the Yankees. However, he will now undoubtedly be judged on his ability to guide this team to where it needs to go. They may celebrate tonight, but the expectations on both the managers and the players to get something done in October could not be stronger.

