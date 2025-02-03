Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow sparked intense fan reaction following comments in which he compared the 2025 Dodgers to the Avengers. The stacked Los Angeles squad evoked thoughts in Glasnow’s mind of a collection of superheroes fighting comic villains.

“It’s like the Avengers," Glasnow said of this year's team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The firestorm on social media had fans stating the following:

“You guys are Thanos with the infinity stones,” a fan opined.

Expand Tweet

“Last years was the Avengers. This year they brought out the DC heroes,” this fan commented.

Expand Tweet

“The Dodgers have found a gap in the MLB salary system & are running like Saquon Barkley through it,” another fan weighed in.

Other fans view Los Angeles as the evil empire rising to take over the universe. Here’s a look at what these fans had to say about Los Angeles:

“Avengers were the good guys,” this fan chimed in.

“The Mets are the Avengers, the Dodgers are HYDRA,” another fan wrote on social media.

“You mean the Black Order,” this fan remarked.

Los Angeles Dodgers top ESPN power rankings

ESPN published its first MLB power ranking of 2025 on January 8. Los Angeles topped the list on the strength of their World Series win last season, plus the impressive offseason additions.

The power rankings were published before the club had signed Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki. As such, the number-one placement in the power rankings was based on Los Angeles’ additions of Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, and Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim.

Also, the ranking took into consideration the return of Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen. Since adding Sasaki, the club also signed Kirby Yates to round out the late-inning options manager Dave Roberts will have in his bullpen.

All of those additions come on top of a core that includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and of course, Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles should be a powerhouse during the regular season. It will be tough for any of the other contenders in the National League West to dethrone Los Angeles as division champs. However, October is an entirely different animal.

Thus, it remains to be seen if the 2025 edition can make it back-to-back World Series titles in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback