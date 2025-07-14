"You are on the hate list" - Fans erupt as Astros' 2025 MLB draft pick Xavier Neyens' savage Yankees jibe resurfaces

The Houston Astros selected Xavier Neyens with the No. 21 pick in the 2025 MLB draft in Atlanta on Sunday. While the Mount Vernon High School star is still to play for the organization, he has already become a fan favorite.
After the 18-year-old was drafted by the Astros, fans on social media reacted to Neyens' savage response to a post on the New York Yankees becoming the first team to win 60 games in the 2022 season.
Neyens responded to the post at the time, writing:
"Just to lose in the ALCS."
The Oregon State commit's response has been doing the rounds on Sunday with fans chiming in with their reactions on X.
"Xavier Neyens YOU are on the hate list," a Yankees fan wrote.
"He’s gonna be a Yankee killer now isn’t he," wrote another Yankees fan.
Several Astros fans rallied behind the promising infielder.
"Xavier Neyens already my favorite player," wrote an Astros fan.
"Dude was meant to be here lmao," wrote another Houston fan.
"I changed my mind he’s a dawg," claimed a fan.
Xavier Neyens' comment was in the context of the Yankees' rivalry with the Astros over the last decade. The Astros got the better of the Yankees in the Championship Series in 2017 and 2019, winning the World Series in 2017.
Neyens' comment rang true as the Yankees went lost to the Astros again in the ALCS later that season and went all the way to clinch a second World Series title in 2022.