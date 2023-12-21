"You are hurting the whole brand of baseball" - MLB analyst slams Oakland Athletics after team's social media account disables reply option on posts

After having made their first signing of the MLB offseason, the Oakland Athletics seem to have disabled the reply option on the team's social media posts. This has not sat well with some fans and analysts. The Oakland team signed right-handed pitcher Trevor Gott from free agency on Tuesday, but their post about the news on Twitter has no option to reply. This makes it impossible for the team's fans to engage with their players and one MLB analyst believes it is hurting the whole MLB.

The Oakland Athletics are in their biggest state of turmoil since moving to the city of Oakland in 1968. Owner John Fisher is looking to move the franchise to Las Vegas and since the news broke to fans earlier this year, there has been a lot of resentment. While the move is yet to be approved and confirmed by the rest of the MLB, the franchise is unlikey to have any calm until it is sorted out.

The Athletics were by far the worst team in the MLB last season. They are seemingly looking to do little to fix that until the big-picture problems are sorted out. However, this has caused huge unrest among fans in Oakland, as they are now not even able to engage with players in the team's social media page.

Erik Kratz in the popular show Foul Territory sympathised with the fans agreed that this kind of attitude from a team is not good for the sport:

"You are hurting the whole brand of baseball."

Oakland Athletics sign Trevor Gott on one-year deal

While the Oakland Athletics are not really expected to be huge players in the MLB trade market this year, they have made their first addition to the roster. Right-handed pitcher Trevor Gott spent the 2023 season between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets and managed to get a few appearances in the season. He entered free agency at the end of the season and has signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Athletics.

