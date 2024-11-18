“You know what’s keeping me awake??" - Kevin Gausman recounts his hilarious experience with daughter at Toronto Taylor Swift show

Although it is usually Kevin Gausman's Blue Jays who perform at Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto, last Saturday, it was a totally different spectacle on display.

The 33-year-old Jays pitcher was amongst about 50,000 others as he packed in to watch Taylor Swift perform in the third of six shows in Canada's largest city. Gausman, the father of two young girls, appears to have had a rather hilarious interaction with his daughter during the show, which he tweeted about.

"My daughter at the Taylor Swift concert- “you know what’s keeping me awake??…….. The music “ Gosh I love this chick" - Kevin Gausman

In his post, the Toronto Blue Jays pitching star recounted that his daughter complained of being "kept awake" by Swift's performance. The daughter in question, five-year-old Sadie, has often appeared at Jays games to cheer on her father.

Saturday's show was the third of six that Taylor Swift will perform at Rogers Centre. On Sunday, the 34-year-old superstar took a day off, traveling south to Buffalo to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs take on the Bills.

A first-round pick out of LSU by the Baltimore Orioles in 2012, Kevin Gausman has slowly honed his pitching game to become one of the most reliable starters in the game. Known for a nasty splitter, Gausman's 237 strikeouts led the American League during the 2023 season.

"Sadie Gausman throws out the first pitch to Dad." - Cut4

In late 2016, Gausman married Taylor, a Louisiana native whom he met during his time at LSU. After welcoming Sadie into the world, Kevin and his wife welcomed their second daughter, Sutton, who is nearly three.

Kevin Gausman steps up after let-down season in Toronto

Despite high hopes before the 2024 season, the Jays finished last in the AL East. In recent comments to the Toronto Star, Gausman did not shy away from claims that the team needs to be better:

“We have the best spring training facility. We have now the best clubhouse and complex here in Toronto in all of baseball, we have no excuses anymore. We have to win. We’ve got to win now.”

For Kevin Gausman personally, 2024 was one of the worst pitching seasons of his established career, but he knows he will be better. For now, all he can do is continue to soak in those special - and adorable - moments with his daughters.

