"You look amazing" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne compliments Dylan Crews' fiancee Jane Carson’s custom gameday outfit at Yankees clash

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently complimented Dylan Crews' fiancée, Jane Carson. Crews' Washington Nationals were dominated 11-2 by the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.
Carson uploaded images of herself in the stands on Thursday. She wrote, "#3 biggest fan," referencing Crews' jersey number. Dunne dropped a comment about Carson's look.
"You look amazing," Dunne wrote.
Skenes and Crews go way back. Before they became popular names in Major League Baseball, Skenes and Crews spent a lot of time together as part of the LSU Tigers. They led the program to the 2023 College World Series.
Skenes and Crews made it big when they were both selected in the MLB draft in 2023. While the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Skenes at No. 1, Crews was picked at No. 2 by the Nationals. The former teammates also competed against each other during a game earlier this season.
Olivia Dunne also reacted when Jane Carson and Dylan Crews announced their engagement last year
Jane Carson and Dylan Crews announced their engagement on Instagram in October. Carson included a message for Crews, telling him that she couldn't wait to spend the rest of her life with him. She also expressed excitement about being a wife.
"Could not be more excited to spend the rest of my life with you💝 such a special day! I’m going to be a wifey!!💍," Carson wrote.
Many notable names from the baseball world reacted to the post, including Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne.
"So exciting!!! Congratulations 🤍💍," Dunne wrote.
Dunne and Carson are both from LSU. While not much is known about Carson's background in sports, Dunne was a former gymnast and one of the most popular collegiate athletes. She is also an influencer with millions of followers across her social media accounts.
