Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander bid farewell to the Houston Astros on Wednesday (December 7). He uploaded an Instagram collection of significant events since his 2017 arrival.

There are many highlights presented in Verlander's video like his introduction after being traded from the Detroit Tigers, his September 1, 2019 no-hitter and his 2017 ALCS MVP.

He also shared his comeback on the mound in April 2022 after missing practically all of 2020 and all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.

"To Houston: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being so positive, generous, and accepting. You made me and my family feel at home and I’ll always be grateful for that. We have all shared lots of amazing moments together since the trade in 2017. My family and I will forever cherish our time in the 🤘🏻 and the memories created that will last a lifetime! Much ❤️ - The Verlander’s" – Justin Verlander

Since 2017, he has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball, winning two Cy Young awards and two championships in Houston.

Verlander has been rumored to be on his way to the New York Mets on a free-agent deal.

Justin Verlander was a beloved Houston Astros player

In 102 regular-season starts for the Astros, Justin Verlander went 61-19 with a 2.26 ERA over 652 innings. His 2022 season was possibly the finest of his career, as he led the American League in wins, ERA, and WHIP.

Good luck in New York. 🤘 Thank you for everything, JV!

"Thank you for everything, JV! Good luck in New York." – Houston Astros

The reported two-year contract is for roughly $86 million. This is comparable to the Mets' record-setting $43 million per year given to Max Scherzer last summer and includes a vesting option for a third year.

Verlander to Mets. $86M 2 years. Vesting option 3rd year.

"Verlander to Mets. $86M 2 years. Vesting option 3rd year." – Jon Heyman

Verlander will now aim to offer the Mets their first championship since 1986 after a stellar run in Houston. His new team will visit Houston in June for what may be one of the most anticipated series of 2023.

Justin Verlander is married to supermodel Kate Upton. The couple share a three-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

They both participated in the World Series Parade on November 7, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

