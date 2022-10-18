Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa celebrated his first World Series title win in 2017 by proposing to his then-long-time girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez. Correa took Daniella by surprise and went down on one knee, asking her to marry him.

A few minutes after proposing to Miss Texas 2016, Correa told MLB Tonight:

"I took a big step in my life. I just got engaged after winning the World Series." He did admit his plans created extra pressure.”

Alyson Footer of MLB.com and ESPN's Buster Olney both quoted Correa describing the memorable moment during the Astros' postgame celebration.

Alyson Footer @alysonfooter Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend on the field during the celebration. (She said yes) Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend on the field during the celebration. (She said yes) https://t.co/ooDIlM8SlA

The couple got married in 2019. Their first child, Kylo Daniel, was born in November 2019.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez’s love story

On August 31, 2016, Daniella threw the ceremonial first pitch at an Astros game, where Carlos first met her. Their first public picture together was taken at a Kanye West concert in October after they started dating.

"HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE ❤️ LOVE YOU SO MUCH @daniellardzz 😘" – Carlos Correa

The couple recently announced on social media that they are expecting their second child with a picture of the family of three and the caption:

"2 under 2! LET’S DO IT👶🏻👶🏻💙💙" – Daniella Correa

In 2015, Carlos made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Houston Astros and took home the AL Rookie of the Year Award. At the conclusion of the 2021 regular season, he received his first Gold Glove and the AL Platinum Glove Award. The Astros were also named the AL Gold Glove Team the same year.

The player also participated in the 2017 World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico. Due to his exceptional play during the tournament, which included a .333 batting average, three home runs, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and two stolen bases, along with a home run in the quarterfinals, he was chosen to play in the All-World Baseball Classic squad.

