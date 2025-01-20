"You misspelled Dodgers"; "Pete Alonso back to Mets" - MLB fans react as Blue Jays and All-Star Anthony Santander reportedly agree to deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have finally made the splash they have been waiting for all offseason. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Jays have agreed to terms on a five-year deal with All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander, removing one of the top free agents from the open market.

The 30-year-old put together the best season of his career in 2024 for the Baltimore Orioles, posting a .235 batting average with 44 home runs, 102 RBIs and a .814 OPS. Even though Anthony Santander may not be a perfect player, he should make an immeadiate impact in a Toronto Blue Jays team that struggled to produce runs through much of 2024.

After the news of the signing broke, MLB fans flocked to social media to share their opinions on the move. Given the struggles of the team's ability to land a marquee free agent all offseason, there is no surprise that fans claimed that Santander was actually meant to go to a different team.

"You misspelled Dodgers," one fan wrote.

"I don’t believe it until he’s landed in Toronto," another fan added.

"Dodgers are about to swoop in last second," one more fan added.

While the move is an obvious improvement for the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup, fans couldn't help but point out that it could be a sign that All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso may no longer be an option. The long-time New York Mets slugger remains one of the top free agents and has been linked to the Jays all offseason.

"Alonso back to Mets," a fan added.

"One less spot for Pete," another fan said.

"Pete Alonso u are a San Francisco Giant," one more fan added on social media.

Although the team still has plenty of questions about the roster that need to be answered heading into 2025, bringing in Anthony Santander to bat next to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette could be massive.

Toronto Blue Jays have continually missed out on top free agents all offseason

Part of the reason behind the surprise that the Toronto Blue Jays were able to sign Anthony Santader is the fact that they have continued to whiff on players all offseason. The Jays were considered finalists to sign star players such as Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki and Corbin Burnes, before all of them opted to join different teams.

It has been a difficult offseason for Blue Jays fans as the team has been unable to make much impact on the free agent market, however, the roster is starting to round into shape for 2025. New additions Anthony Santander, Andres Gimenez and Jeff Hoffman should help the team rebound from a disappointing 2024 campaign.

