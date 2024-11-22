  • home icon
  "You need the theater" - MLB analyst urges Yankees to go 'all-in' for Juan Soto instead of acquiring multiple relatively smaller names

"You need the theater" - MLB analyst urges Yankees to go 'all-in' for Juan Soto instead of acquiring multiple relatively smaller names

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Nov 22, 2024 13:56 GMT
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Juan Soto's demands aren't focused on the fat paycheck that he is expected to receive. (Source: Imagn)

The New York Yankees are pouring in most of their resources available this offseason to land Juan Soto. As there is a possibility of him signing elsewhere, it is expected that New York will have backup plans ready. Still, some analysts would prefer for them to stick to Soto at all costs.

In a special panel show hosted on the Sports New York Network, analysts discussed the Yankees' options if Soto leaves. Jim Duquette suggested targeting free agents like Willy Adames, Christian Walker, and Teoscar Hernandez to strengthen the team.

However, Dani Wexelman took an exception to that opinion and said that while those players have good caliber they are not the blockbuster signing Yankees fans are hoping.

"Don't get it twisted, I like those guys, but you, you need the fancy brand. You need the theater. You need the guy, they are not that," Wexelman said. "So do they will not fill his shoes? They will not put butts in seats, they will not create the theater and the drama and entertainment that Juan Soto will do. They will not be that guy."
also-read-trending Trending
"And so, that's your plan, that's great, but to your [to Duqette] point it is go all in for Juan Soto, there are things. We don't know that he wants. And so if they fall short, that might be why I don't think it's going to be because of the money. I think it's going to be because of these intangible things that we don't know enough about but they are there," Wexelman added. [1:25]
youtube-cover

Juan Soto meets with the Yankees ownership

It is common for some of the biggest stars especially the big-market clubs to be close to the ownership group. That builds more trust as they look to formulate a long-term bond not only to bring team success but increase the market value and visibility of the organization.

Juan Soto is reportedly steadfast in achieving that, considering he is expected to commit at least 10-12 years to his next team. As per Jon Heyman, he was satisfied with his meeting with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner earlier this week.

"He's certainly been close to Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole but is yet to have any conversations with Juan Soto," Heyman said.

If the Yankees end up signing him, the Steinbrenner-Soto partnership will only get stronger.

Edited by Krutik Jain
