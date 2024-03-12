"You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes" - Former MLB player drops assessment on Noelvi Marte’s suspension after PED usage

The Cincinnati Reds were taken aback during spring training following the news of Noelvi Marte’s suspension. On Friday, the MLB announced that Marte has been suspended for 80 games without pay for failing his PED test.

He tested positive for Boldenone, which is considered a performance-enhancement substance. In a Talkin’ Baseball podcast, former baseball third baseman-turned-analyst Trevor Plouffe talked about the suspension:

“You got the world by the balls. If you have a competent season in 2024 not even a banger season a competent season, they're going to extend you,” Trevor Plouffe said.

“That was your next step, dude. And now what? You're not going to get that. They're going to make you go year to year to year to year to year unless he just goes off and forces the hand.”

“You soured the taste of your name, which is tough. I really don't have any sympathy. I don't. You play stupid games, You win stupid prizes.”

Noelvi Marte made his debut with the Cincinnati Reds last year, hitting .316 with three home runs in 35 games.

The team had high expectations from him this year too as they looked to compete in the National League Central division. However, with the suspension, the Reds will miss a key player who ‘won’t be eligible’ for the postseason games, as per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Jeimer Candelario could fill in for Noelvi Marte

In Noelvi Marte’s absence, the Reds' three-year contract worth $45 million with veteran Jeimer Candelario could turn out to be useful. The team signed him this offseason and could place him as Marte’s replacement on third base.

“Noelvi is one of the most special guys. We’re here to support him and be there for him … For me, right now, I’m just concentrating on the moment,” Candelario said (via MLB.com).

“Wherever David Bell needs me, I will be there for him. But, right now, I’m just trying to support my teammate.”

Last season, Candelario had a batting line of .251/.336/.471 in 140 games with the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs.

