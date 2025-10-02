  • home icon
"You can't prove that in a court" - Fans react to Jon Heyman's sarcastic dig at Mets following Dodgers' Wild Card series triumph

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 02, 2025 16:58 GMT
Fans react to Jon Heyman's sarcastic dig at Mets following Dodgers' Wild Card series triumph - Source: Getty

The reigning champion Dodgers will have the chance to defend their title as they after overcoming the Reds in the Wild Card Series and booking their ticket in the NL Division Series against the Phillies. After two exciting, albeit, lopsided contests, the Shohei Ohtani-led squad managed to eke out two victories, sweeping the Reds at home. The what-ifs of the series ultimately boiled down to the theoretical scenario of the superstar-filled Mets facing the Dodgers instead of the Reds.

Due to New York and Cincinnati having the same record at the conclusion of the regular season with the latter being given the golden ticket due to a better head-to-head record. One personality that commented on the big "what if" was MLB analyst Jon Heyman. In a scathing tweet against the Mets and its fanbase, Heyman proclaimed that the squad wouldn't have done better in case they were the ones that got the chance to face the champions in the NLWCS.

Needless to say, Heyman's no holds barred statement drew the ire of Mets fans that let him hear it on X.

While Mets fans were irate about Heyman's statement, others found it amusing and praised him for his bold stance.

Whatever the case maybe, the Mets orchestrated one of the worst collapses in recent MLB memory with one of the most stacked rosters at present. The team went as far as being 19 games above .500 in June but due to pitching woes and inconsistency, they ultimately fell short of their postseason aspirations.

Dodgers close out Reds in NLWCS after Japanese pitching masterclass

The Dodgers advanced to the next round of the postseason after claiming their second win of a best of three against the Reds in the NL Wild Card Series. Japanese pitching start Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki carried the load in the pitching department for the squad and defused any attempts of a Reds comeback.

Yamamoto torched the Reds offense by surrendering just four hits and two unearned runs with two walks and nine strikeouts in a 6 2/3 innings appearance. The Dodgers led the game 7-2 before the Japanese ace was pulled. Anxiety then beckoned in the L.A. night as the team's bullpen has shown cracks as of late and many feared of a Cincinnati comeback.

In the eighth inning, Emmet Sheehan surrendered two runs courtesy of a Sal Stewart RBI single and Tyler Stephenson sacrifice fly. Fearing another collapse, skipper Dave Roberts inserted Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki for his maiden postseason appearance and just his third relief appearance in MLB. Fortunately enough, it seems that Sasaki has found his role as a jolt from the bullpen as he struck out Spencer Steer and Gavin Lux to clinch the 8-4 win for the Dodgers.

