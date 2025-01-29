Insider Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday night that after a serious deadlock in negotiations, the New York Mets and Pete Alonso have resumed dialogue. This comes after the infielder reportedly had talks with the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays as alternative options.

On the Michael Kay Show, ESPN analyst Jeff Passan made an argument that both Pete Alonso and the Mets require each other. As per the insider, the four-time All-Star shouldn't join the Angels or Blue Jays because they are not as strong on paper as the Mets.

According to Pasan, with Alonso in the lineup, the Mets become strong enough to challenge their divisional rivals, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

"Pete Alonso doesn't want to go play on a team that's not going to be in contention," Passan said. "He's done that enough in his tenure with the Mets, and he's 30 years old now, so it's time to start winning. It's time to go get a ring. You're not getting a ring with the Angels, probably not getting a ring, let alone a playoff spot, with the Blue Jays.

"The Mets, on the other hand, you put Pete Alonso in that lineup and they are every bit as formidable as the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in that division. Without him, though, I think the Mets are the third-best team," he added.

Mets insider certain Blue Jays' contract is near what Mets offered Pete Alonso

As per Mets insider Andy Martino on SNY Network, the Mets' final offer for Pete Alonso should be at par with what he receives from the Blue Jays. He reasoned that Toronto had to defer a lot of the five-year $92.5 million contract it offered outfielder Anthony Santander and so was unlikely to raise the bid by a lot from New York.

"The final Mets offer that Alonso turned down -- that's gonna be tough for him to beat with the Blue Jays," Martino said via SNY TV. "That was the $70 million that we talked about for three years, additional deferred money. That could've been a real win probably in what the ultimate dollar figure would've looked like for Alonso.

"Given what the Blue Jays gave [Anthony] Santander – it was in the 60s after the deferred money – they're probably not gonna get as good an offer from Toronto as they've already gotten from the Mets, and turned down from the Mets," he added.

Similar reports have also emerged regarding the Los Angeles Angels. Therefore, it is most likely that the Mets still have a fair shot at getting back their four-time All-Star.

